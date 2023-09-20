Bluerock Total Ie+ Real Estate Fund Announces 43Rdnsecutive Quarterly Distribution At A 5.25% Annualized Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("TI+," tickers: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX, TIPMX) has paid a third quarter distribution of $0.4209 per share, or 1.3125% for the quarter, based on the share price of $32.07 (A-shares) for shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023, marking the Fund's 43rd consecutive quarterly distribution. This distribution amount represents an annualized rate of 5.25%* based on the current share price. Since inception in 2012 at a $25 NAV per share, TIPRX has paid approximately $16.69 per share in total distributions to its shareholders, with a 65% historical average tax efficiency on those distributions.* A hypothetical shareholder who invested $100,000 in the A shares, no load at inception on 10.22.2012 would have received a cumulative total of approximately $66,755 in distributions. In addition to these quarterly distributions, TIPRX NAV has grown approximately 28% from $25.00 (at inception) to $32.07 per share (as of 9.19.2023), generating a 7.48% annualized return since inception and has delivered a positive return every year since inception, including an approximate 10% return in 2022 when many equity and fixed income indexes incurred sizeable drawdowns.1 "We are pleased the Fund has delivered significant income with 43 consecutive quarterly distributions to its valued shareholders as well as appreciation in addition to the income for attractive total returns. We believe investors are becoming excited about the recent pricing opportunities in private real estate. History shows entering the market after a multi-quarter value correction has turned out favorably in the long-term over private real estate's stellar 45-year track record," said Jeffrey Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets. Examining the previtwo downturns after three quarters, Bluerock research finds forward 10-year annualized returns of 8.24% and 9.25%, quite close to the long-term annualized return of the Index. "Our outlook is particularly bright for the Fund's high conviction sectors of industrial, residential, and life sciences which we believe will lead to a robust market rebound and generate attractive income and total returns for the Fund", added Schwaber. Since inception, TI+ has delivered on its stated objectives, including generating current income and capital appreciation as well as maintaining low correlation and low volatility relative to the broader markets. 1

2 For detailed Fund holdings, please visit bluerock.com/ti-fund/investment-holdings TI+ Fund A and I SharePerformance



Performance Through 6.30.2023

One Year Five Year Ten Year Annualized Since Inception3 TI+ Fund Class A -8.30

% 7.35

% 7.62

% 7.82

% TI+ Fund Class A with Max Sales Charge4 -13.57

% 6.08

% 6.99

% 7.23

% TI+ Fund Class I -8.04

% 7.62

% -- 7.60

%

Returns presented are totalreturn:

Expressed in percentage terms, the calculation of total return is determined by taking the change in price, reinvesting, if applicable, all income and capital gains distributions during the period, and dividing by the starting price. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

3 Inception date of the A share is October 22, 2012 and I share is April 1, 2014.

4

The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a waiver or a reduction in the sales charge.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.04% for Class A, 2.74% for Class C, 1.78% for Class I, 2.29% for Class L, and 2.56% for Class M. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2024 for Class A, C, I, L and M shares, to ensure that theannual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A, 2.70% for Class C and 1.70% for Class I, 2.20% for Class L and 2.45% for Class M, per annum of the Fund's average dailyassets attributable to Class A, Class C, Class I, Class L, and Class M shares, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospecfor more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presentedof fees.



About Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and over $16.8 trillion in assets under advisement.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is a closed-end interval fund that invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. As of Q2 2023, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested is approximately $385 billion, including investments managed by Ares, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, Inveand RREEF, among others. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares and $1,000,000 for Class I shares, subject to waiver

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov or the Company's website at bluerockfunds.

Investing in the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

* The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund isprofit. All or a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.

65% is the simple average of the calendar year return of capital (ROC) and non-dividend distributions from 1.1.2014-12.31.2022. ROC, for tax purposes, should be distinguished from an economic return of capital, where an investor is repaid out of its own contributions rather than from the economic profits of the investment. As a tax law concept, an ROC is not tied to an investment's financial performance. ROC distributions reduce the stockholder's tax basis in the year the dividend is received, and generally defer taxes on that portion until the stock is sold.

Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the Fund's shares outstanding atasset value. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer. Quarterly repurchases by the Fund of its shares typically will be funded from available cash or sales of portfolio securities. The sale of securities to fund repurchases could reduce the market price of those securities, which in turn would reduce the Fund'sasset value.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at bluerockfunds.com. The prospecshould be read carefully before investing.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (ALPS). Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS.

Definitions:

S&P 500: An index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. The S&P 500 is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large cap universe (Investopedia). Risks include the dynamic fluctuations of the market and possible loss of principal.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: measures the performance of the U.S. investment grade bond market. The index invests in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States – including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year. Risks include rising interest rates, credit quality of the issuers and general economic conditions.

