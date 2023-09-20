Smarter Tech Forfer Roads: Awpfety To Showcase Intelligent Trafficntrol Solutions At The Utility Expo

According to Mark Ludewig, Vice President of Safety for AWP Safety, "The data clearly shows that traffic technologies help people reach their destinations safely. Our utility customers are reaping the benefits of these smart technologies, which can significantly reduce accident risks and provide data insights to improve overall operations."

Utility Expo attendees can visit booth #S5013 to witness the practical application of smart work zone solutions. Throughout the event, the team will showcase advanced traffic control technologies, including:

"As leaders in secure traffic management on a national scale, our mission is to set new standards. The technologies we embrace underscore our commitment to ensuring the safety of every team and workplace while enabling proactive enhancements and crucial data capture," says Ludewig. "Ultimately, our customers benefit from well-crafted traffic control plans that leave little room for uncertainty."

Explore all the ways utility providers and contractors can elevate work site safety by engaging with AWP's specialists at booth #S5013 at The Utility Expo. To learn more about safely guiding traffic around work zones, please visit .

About AWP Safety

AWP Safety is North America's leading work site safety partner, protecting those who build our infrastructure. Our growing family of safety brands includes Arrive Alive Traffic Control, Crossroads,

Give 'Em a Brake Safety, MOTPlans,

Safety First, Statewide Safety Systems, Stay Alert Safety Services and Trafficade Service Companies. AWP Safety's capabilities range from work zone flagging to design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rentals and 24/7 support. We employ 7,800 team members across 28 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. For more information:

.

SOURCE AWP Safety