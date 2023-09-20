Bangladesh Signs Charter To Be A Member State In The Digitaloperationanization On The Sidelines Of The UNGA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announced that the People's Republic of Bangladesh have confirmed their decision to become a Member State in the organization, helping it strengthen and expand initiatives to empower more women, youth and entrepreneurs to realize the potential of the digital economy. H.E. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh's Honorable State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, and the Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, attended the signing of the Charter at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
H.E. Zunaid Ahmed Palak welcomed the announcement, stating:“The Digital Cooperation Organization helps countries to accelerate digital transformation. By joining the DCO, we will be able to share best practices and work together to address common challenges and build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy for all."
Commenting on signing the Charter, Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, said:“Bangladesh has made significant progress in digitalization and intepenetration rates, increasing digital literacy and developing initiatives to promote the use of digital technologies across multiple sectors. The Digital Bangladesh Framework enables Bangladesh to become a digital knowledge-based economy and a leading global hub for digital services, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital transformation journey and accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.”
“We are excited to have Bangladesh join the Digital Cooperation Organization as a new Member State at the next General Assembly and look forward to working with them to achieve our shared goals. The provides a global platform for digital cooperation. We are eager to share knowledge and best practices to implement scalable, forward-looking, and transformative digital solutions that will bridge the digital divide and enable digital prosperity for all,” she continued.
Bangladesh, with over 173.2 million people and a GDP of USD 460.20 billion, has consistently ranked among the world's fastest-growing economies for the past two decades. Bangladesh achieved a major milestone through Digital Bangladesh Framework 2021-2025 and have announced Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041 to make Bangladesh a digital-first economy that will include appropriate policy intervention, co-creation principles to drive inclusive growth using emerging technologies, improved digital literacy, development of a skilled workforce, joint collaboration and timely deployment of initiatives in order to ensure greater public welfare and equitable opportunities for all leaving no one behind.
About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)
The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.
The brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.
Through cooperation and dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantagecross-border legislation. The seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO's vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.
In pursuit of the Member States' common interests, the works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries.
The DCO's key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs and advance digital inclusion among women and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.
