Ci Named A Visionary In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm Formunications Platform As A Service (Cpaas)

Cialso recently announced its inclusion in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS 2023 , moving to the Leader quadrant and underscoring Cisco's continued investment in its CPaaS solution, Webex Connect as a platform to simplify and automate customer journeys at scale.

2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 90% of global enterprises will leverage communications platform as a service (CPaaS) as a strategic IT skill set to maintain digital competency, up from 30% in 2022. Gartner defines CPaaS as a cloud-based platform used by developers to build and integrate an array of communications-related capabilities using APIs, software development kits (SDKs), integrated development environments (IDEs) and documentation.

Customer expectations have changed, and today's consumers want to engage with brands and enterprises on their terms – they want to choose how and when they interact with businesses across their preferred channels. They also want proactive and highly personalized experiences tailored to their specific needs, making CPaaS an essential part of the enterprise line of business and IT toolkit.

In compiling the Magic Quadrant, Gartner conducted rigorevaluation of thirteen global CPaaS vendors to assess their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Cisco's CPaaS solution, Webex Connect, provides APIs, SDKs, low code visual builder capabilities and access to multiple communication channels such as voice, SMS and other messaging channels like WhatsApp, Google Messages for Business and Apple Messages for Business, enabling enterprises to deliver omnichannel experiences simply and quickly.

Jay Patel, Vice President, and General Manager Webex CPaaS Solutions

said: "Tobeing named a Visionary is a major achievement for Ciand we believe it is reflective of the capabilities within our platform that enables richer, smarter customer interactions across multiple communication channels. With our primary objective to enable businesses to easily deliver seamless experiences, while saving time and reducing costs. We feel this report acts as a great resource to support CIOs in their evaluation of CPaaS providers, and we are proud to be one of the suppliers included."

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), LUnden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, and Ajit Patankar – 18th September 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Webex CPaaS Solutions

Webex CPaaS Solutions (previously known as imimobile) provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale.



Our enterprise-grade, cloud communications platform (CPaaS),

Webex Connect

delivers end-to-end customer journeys by orchestrating, automating, and monitoring interactions and integrating with existing, disparate back-end systems. This provides a choice of tools and capabilities for IT teams, developers, and line of business teams to build seamless customer experiences.

We also provide a set of SaaS applications designed specifically for business users who are looking for pre-packaged applications for use within their organization; these include Webex Campaign, Webex Engage, Webex Notify and Webex Assist.

To put it simply, we help businesses to lower costs, reduce complexity and accelerate IT roadmaps. We believe that customer experience is the key competitive advantage for consumer businesses. So, we are creating a world where enterprises can stay constantly connected to their customers. A world where every touchpoint, on every channel, is an opportunity to deliver rich, engaging, intuitive experiences.

