AT&T To Release Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings October 19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release our third-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, October 19. Earnings release and related materials will be available on Investor Relations.
AT&T * (NYSE:T ) will release its third-quarter 2023 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations .
At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations , and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.
