BMO Capital Markets Opens The Market

Each year, BMO donates all North American and European institutional equity commissions from one day of trading to select charitable organizations helping diverse, bright, deserving students in support of their post-secondary educational ambitions. Since inception, almost C$30 million has been donated to help over 5,000 students achieve their potential through scholarships, bursaries, mentoring and leadership development.

