Purpose Investments Inc. Closes The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 - Som Seif, Chief Executive Officer, Purpose Investments Inc., Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose"), and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Purpose ETFs listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.
Purpose Investments Closes the Market Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting foon client-centric
innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
