Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting foon client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

