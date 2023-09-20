Global Heliumrp.Nfirms Drilling And Casing Of First Helium Well In Alberta

With the drilling of this initial well, Hhas completed the first step in earning on the farm-in block of eight sections. Perpetual will retain a 25% working interest in the project and collect a 7% Lessor Royalty on the Company's 75% share. Prior to December 1, 2023, Hhas the option to drill a second well to earn the additional nine sections, under the same terms as the initial well. The second well, once drilled, will also trigger the option to lease as announced on January 10, 2023 , allowing the Company to lease up to an additional 32 sections of land on the Manyberries trend with their new joint venture partner. His currently securing surface access and permits for the licensing of the second well.

About Global Helium Corp.

Global Helium is one of Canada's largest helium exploration and development companies, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium, done right. The Company has carved out a differentiated position through a unique Farm-In Agreement with industry veteran, Perpetual Energy Inc., through which Hcan explore approximately 369,000 acres in Alberta's Manyberries helium trend via joint venture. The Company has also captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 1.7 million acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan's well-established helium fairway and has recently acquired three assets with proven helium tests in the State of Montana. Hbrings a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts who have established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Learn more at .