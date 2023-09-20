Plete Laboratory Systems Launches One Stop Solution For Any Lab Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CLS is transforming lab operations, meeting the increased demand for efficient workflows in the midst of rising COVID testing needs across healthcare settings.
Complete Laboratory Systems Logo
Streamlining lab workflows for Molecular and Core laboratory experts, Complete Laboratory Systems offers tailored solutions for varilab settings.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Due to the spike in COVID testing, laboratories are facing Increased need for more efficient and integrated workflow solutions. Complete Laboratory Systems (CLS) offers a one-stop solution for sample to result work flow for Core Lab and Molecular Testing for varilab settings and applications. These include clinical reference labs, physician office labs and hospitals.
Complete Laboratory Systems is focused on laboratory and diagnostics products and services only. The staff at Complete Laboratory Systems have extensive in lab experience and can offer the optimum solution based on individual lab requirements. This is based on required test menu, volume and staff skill level.
What Services Can Complete Laboratory Systems Offer?
CLS offers a suite of services categorized into Core Lab and Molecular testing, ensuring that laboratories have access to comprehensive solutions that enhance efficiency and accuracy:
Core Lab: Analyzers, reagents and test panels consist of clinical chemistry, hematology, immuno-assay, urinalysis, PT/INR, toxicology and allergy. Most core lab system, reagents and test panels can be implemented in CLIA Moderate Complexity as well as CLIA High Complexity Labs.
CLS will analyze throughput and test menu for each application and propose specific solutions best suited to the lab's requirements. Additionally, for laboratories with existing equipment, CLS will offer solutions that can increase efficiency, reduce cost and increase test capabilities and test menu. CLS includes installation, training and validation with analyzer implementation.
Molecular Testing: CLS's Molecular Testing portfolio includes A)Real Time PCR (RTPCR) testing for infectidisease panels including analyzers and reagents for testing as well as automated systems and reagents for extraction. CLS offers a very extensive menu of test panels including Respiratory multiplex panels, COVID and COVID combination panels, GI multiplex panels, STI multiplex panels, UTI customizable panels, Wound Care and Antibiotic Resistance panels. RT-PCR reagents can be supplied as lyophilized reagents including primers/ probes and master mix or pre-spotted plates for 96 or 384 well formats. Additionally, CLS offers Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library prep and sample extraction services for varigenetic testing applications. The main application for NGS testing is for genetic testing variapplications such as Pharmacogenetics (PGX), PAD Cognitive (Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Dementia), Cardiovascular and Diabetes applications. CLS' integrated NGS solutions span extraction to result interpretation and bio-informatics.
An All-in-One Solution for Simplified Efficiency
Operating a CLIA laboratory with services spanning Core Lab and Molecular testing can be complex and time-consuming. CLS simplifies the process by offering an all-in-one solution that minimizes the need to juggle multiple vendors and suppliers. Furthermore, CLS ensures clients stay at the forefront of clinical laboratory testing innovations. By providing integrated and streamlined workflows along with a seamless supply chain, CLS empowers laboratories to foon delivering accurate and timely testing results to their healthcare clientele.
COVID Testing has resulted in supply chain interruptions and staff shortages. In this challenging environment, Complete Laboratory Systems hopes to increase the efficiency of laboratories by delivering an exhaustive range of lab products and services in a one stop solution. By doing so, clinical labs can remain focused on providing critical services to the healthcare community.
Please feel free to contact the customer service team found on their website.
CLS
Complete Laboratory Systems
+1 866-928-4848
