Study Byntentdetector.AI Reveals Almost 77.8% Of The Google Search Results Has AI Generated SGE Results

Google SGE Results by Category
Google SGE Results by Highest and Lowest Categories
Google SGE Results Important Pointers
77.8% of Google searches displayed AI results. Tech & Fashion searches have AI results at 93% and 99%. Sports & Finance have the lowest with only 48% and 51%. While AI results may not yet appear for all searches, we anticipate that as AI continues to advance, we can expect to witness AI SGE results in most of the searches.” - Roop Reddy, Founder ContentDetector.AIATLANTA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 77.8% of Google searches displayed AI results, with 40.5% of those requiring users to click on the Generate button. Fashion and Technology category results have AI results at 99% and 93% respectively. Sports and Finance categories have the lowest SGE results, with only 48% and 51% respectively. Surprisingly, Health category also has 86% of the results has AI generated. View the complete analysis of the study!
ContentDetector.AI conducted a detailed study of Google SGE results and found 77.8% of searches are AI-generated.
ContentDetector.AI team has gathered the 1000 keywords across varicategories with different search volumes and checked for SGE results manually with the SGE option enabled in Google Search Lab. And the results are quite interesting.
Results:
- 77.8% of Google searches have AI-generated SGE results
- 40.5% of AI-generated results required users to click the "Generate" button
- Fashion and Technology categories lead in SGE results with 99% and 93% respectively
- Sports and Finance categories have the lowest SGE results, with only 48% and 51% respectively
- 81% of Fashion and 80% of Health search results are auto-generated
- 69% of Entertainment and 50% of Travel & Tourism searches required manually generated AI results
- Popular keywords related to "covid 19" or "coronavirus" do not have AI-generated search results
View the complete details of the study!
About ContentDetector.AI
ContentDetector.AI is a leading technology platform to identify the originality of the content - whether it is written by humans or AI tools like ChatGPT.
Roop Reddy
ContentDetector.AI
