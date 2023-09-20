Study Byntentdetector.AI Reveals Almost 77.8% Of The Google Search Results Has AI Generated SGE Results

77.8% of Google searches displayed AI results. Tech & Fashion searches have AI results at 93% and 99%. Sports & Finance have the lowest with only 48% and 51%.

