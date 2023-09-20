Divery 2023 Short Duration LP Closing October 5, 2023 Maximum $25,000,000

Middlefield Group®, on behalf of Discovery 2023 Short Duration LP (“Discovery 2023” or the“Partnership”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospecrelating to the initial public offering of Discovery 2023 Class A and Class F units. The offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada. Closing is scheduled for October 5, 2023.



The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian gold mining companies.

Middlefield® is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 68 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, iA Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Wellington-AlPrivate Wealth Inc., and Middlefield Capital Corporation.