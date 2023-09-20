(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Do AI Detectors work? OpenAI Says No, so, Originality.AI Challenges OpenAI with AI Detection Efficacy Challenge with all proceeds going to Charity. "The reality is that AI Content Detectors are effective and the societal costs of AI content being undetectable is too high for these simplified statements” -” - Jonathan Gillham, CEO Originality.AICOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In response to recent statements by OpenAI, dismissing the efficacy of AI detectors without providing any substantiating data, Originality.AI, a pioneer in the field of AI content detection, is launching a challenge with all proceeds going to a charitable cause .
The impact of undetectable AI-generated content is a genuine societal concern and can encompass things like mass propaganda, the proliferation of fake news, fabricated reviews, academic misconduct, and the spread of non-factual, inaccurate information.
A recent incident flagged by The Guardian highlighted the potential dangers of undetectable AI when a mushroom cookbook being sold on Amazon was identified as 100% AI Generated by Originality.AI's Software. Upon further investigations by Phd and Mycologist Myron Smith, these books were deemed as“ dangerous” and“ totally irresponsible”.
The human consequences of such incidents are far too high to disregard AI detectors without empirical evidence.
The world of generative AI is still in its infancy, and its impact on society is only beginning to be understood. Dismissing AI detectors or expecting them to be perfect at all times is fraught with risk. Originality.AI's objective with this challenge is threefold:
1. To educate the world about the accuracy and limitations of AI detectors
2. To create an enjoyable and engaging initiative
3. To contribute to a worthwhile charitable cause
For further details on how to participate in the challenge, please reach out to media contact.
About Originality.AI:
Originality.AI provides artificial intelligence detection services for a number of industries. It is the most accurate Chat GPT, Bard, Paraphrasing, and GPT-4 AI checker built specifically for content marketers and SEOs.
