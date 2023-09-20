Ncierge Auctions October/November Lineup Of Over $121M In Properties, P September Auctionles

Grand Corner Estate With Bay Views | San Francisco, California

1 Columbia Island | New Rochelle, New York

Historic Georgetown Estate | Washington, District of Columbia

The Laurel Estate | Naperville, Near Chicago, Illinois

Carrer Castanyetes 61 | Illes Balears, Mallorca, Spain

Concierge Auctions has released its October/November line-up of Over $121 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe-most offered No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for October and November, the majority offered No Reserve, these properties represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world. Step into a grand corner mansion in San Franciperched atop Hyde Street with panoramic views of the sparkling Bay, designed by renowned architect Willis; escape to one of the largest privately held islands in Belize with endless opportunities over 500+ acres; entertain at a private Mallorcan villa with unobstructed ocean views, an open-plan interior and multi-level terrace; or experience an historic Washington, D.C. estate stretched across three homes, filled with stories by previowners and notable figures including First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Thomas Beall.

Properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions, where buyers may also place their bids..

Featured Properties:

Grand Corner Estate With Bay Views | San Francisco, California

Bidding Opens 29 September

Perched atop Hyde Street in esteemed Russian Hill, panoramic views of the sparkling Bay and Alcatraz stretch beyond the borders of this grand corner estate, currently listed for $9.98 million. The property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Timothy Di Prizito, Joyce Rey, and Claudia Goytia of Coldwell Banker Realty and Christie's International Realty Real Estate, AKG. The awe-inspiring mansion at 2323 Hyde Street was designed by renowned architect Willis Polk and built at the turn of the century with unprecedented size and scale. Multiple living rooms and entertaining spaces offer delectable water views. Alfreentertaining is just as appealing from the unparalleled rooftop terrace. Marvel over the Golden Gate, the Bay, Alcatraz, Coit Tower, East Bay, and the endless downtown skyline of vibrant San Francisco. Below, the lush landscaped garden is a verdant oasis in the heart of the city. With six bedrooms and over 8,800 square feet, this magnificent estate is absolutely stunning even to the most discerning homeowner.

Additional Properties:

The Laurel Estate | Naperville, Near Chicago, Illinois

Bidding Opens 2 October

Listed for $8.2M. Reserve $4.3M.

Listed by Katie Minott of At World Properties

1911 NW 206th Street | Ridgefield, Washington

Bidding Opens 19 October

Listed for $7.25M. No Reserve.

Listed by Brian Jones of Parker Brennan Real Estate

2301 Pratt Lane | Graford, Texas

Bidding Opens 2 November

Listed for $2.384M. No Reserve.

Listed by J.D. Chaney of Strategic Realty

5432 Bent Tree Drive | Dallas, Texas

Bidding Opens 19 October

Listed for $2.7M. No Reserve.

Listed by Chad Barrett of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Water Caye Island | Belize, Central America

Bidding Opens 16 October

Whole Island Listed for $12M. With Reserve.

Listed by John Estephan of Emerald Futures Real Estate

25200 Bernard Road | New Ulm, Texas

Bidding Opens 27 September

Listed for $9.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Rick Doak of Republic Ranches

Chalet Cap Nord | Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland

Bidding Opens 12 October

Listed for $2.4M. Reserve $1.35M.

Listed by Olivier Carpentier Alting of Swissroc Properties

3730 Richmond Street | Jacksonville, Florida

Bidding Opens 12 October

Listed for $17M. No Reserve.

Listed by Sperry Lee Alting of Re/Max

Carrer Castanyetes 61 | Illes Balears, Mallorca, Spain

Bidding Opens 9 November

Listed for $5.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Simon Navarro Alting of My Blue Mallorca

571-1 Karuizawa | Karuizawa, Japan

Bidding Opens 5 October

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Rikiya Shidara of Watabe & Co.

Yellowstone Riverfront Retreat | Livingston, Montana

Bidding Opens 6 October

Listed for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Jim Toth of Western Ranch Brokers

Sotheby's Exclusives Include:

Historic Japanese Estate | Hakodate, Japan

Bidding Opens 2 October

Originally built in the Meiji era, this historical property is listed for $400M Yen and is scheduled to auction with a $1.45 million USD Reserve next month in cooperation with Haruka Ono and Kenta Makishi of List Sotheby's International Realty. Originally conceived by a wealthy merchant who moved from Kyoto and made a fortune in Hakodate, the property began as a villa. He brought over builders from Kyoto to build this historical residence. Since then, it has undergone repair work every time there was a great war or a great fire in the Showa era, but kept its original charm and venerable appearance. Building materials are of finest quality, including glass windows and wooden frames that can no longer be found in current days. There are three tea rooms, including“Matsubaan,” named by the 15th Urasenke Iemoto, Sen Soshitsu, each with its own charm. You can enjoy seasonal flowers and trees; with different scenery from each room. The newly created garden received the Japanese Garden Award, and you can also see this garden from the jacuzzi and indoor bath. In one corner of the garden, there is also an authentic white-walled storehouse with two floors above ground and one floor below ground. At one point, the land had a "hot springs” that the previowner donated to the city. This property comes with conditional conveyance of "Hot Springs” excavation rights attached.

1 Columbia Island | New Rochelle, New York

Bidding Opens 5 October

Thoughtfully transformed from a historic radio tower into a self-sustaining oasis, this island estate promises a livable dream surrounded by Long Island Sound, minutes by boat from New Rochelle's vibrant coastline. The innovative and truly unique island is currently listed at $4.99 million, and is set to be auctioned in cooperation with Patricia Anderson of Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

The four-bedroom home on Columbia Island is the ultimate in off-the-grid living. The island's completely customized renovation includes countless improvements from solar electricity to the same state-of-the-art water filtration system used in surgical settings. Flawless integration with nature makes no sacrifice in luxury or comfort here. The vast modern kitchen and dining room frame Pea Island and the inviting water beyond. Downstairs, high ceilings and exposed brick walls offer flexible space for customized use. Envision a media room, private bar, or a fine arts studio. Upstairs, sunrise to sunset views of New York City and New Rochelle await. Venture a quarter mile over calm waters to Pea Island next door, where almost five acres of additional space feature an open beach and lush indigenplants. Pea Island has endless potential for development, or create a whole-island backyard for incomparable alfreentertaining with privacy preserved for generations to come.

Historic Georgetown Estate | Washington, District of Columbia

Bidding Opens 10 October

This magnificent residential compound stretches across three historic homes, connected seamlessly, forming a unique 13-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot wonder. Currently listed for $19.5 million, 3017, 3009, 3003 N Street NW is scheduled to auction next month with No Reserve in cooperation with Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

The estate is filled with stories by previowners and notable figures, including First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Newton Baker, Yolande Fox, and Thomas Beall. The Newton Baker House, a grand Federal-style residence at 3017 N St. NW, forms the beating heart of the estate. The rich historic elegance throughout has been meticulously retained during its transformation into a modern showplace with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. Gather in the grand reception hall by the fireplace with its original surrounds. Relax in the primary suite with gleaming parquet flooring underfoot, or admire the rear gardens from the private balcony. The spectacular Italianate entertaining room on the main floor of 3009 N St. NW presents just as appealing a venue. At 3003 N St. NW, oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and incredible moldings inspire awe from the first look. This estate includes three-car garage parking, a true rarity in this historic neighborhood. Pen the next page of this estate's storied history from one of Georgetown's most important residences.

891 Vail Drive | Girdwood, Alaska

Bidding Opens 29 September

Listed for $3.995M. No Reserve.

Jayme Harris of Somers Sotheby's International Realty

Estate on Puget Sound | Shelton, Washington

Bidding Opens 6 October

Listed for $6.5M. No Reserve.

Courtney K Drennon of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty

Super She Island | Raseborg, Finland

Bidding Opens 12 October

Previously Listed for $2.9M. With Reserve.

Tea Käyhkö of Snellman Sotheby's International Realty

The following properties are now under contract after competitive auctions in September:

47684 21st Street in Grand Junction, Michigan | In cooperation with Suzy Marof Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 15,500+ website/page views, 740+ prospects, 24 showings, and 6 bidders.

418 Lakeview Boulevard in New Braunfels, Texas | In cooperation with Leigh Rowan of Compass, 35 days of exposure resulted in 4,800+ website/page views, 320+ prospects, 5 showings, and 5 bidders.

505 Carter Hall Lane in Millwood, Virginia | In cooperation with Laura Farrell and Ron Mangas Jr. of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 15,975+ website/page views, 600+ prospects, 13 showings, and 5 bidders.

386038 64th Street West in Alberta, Canada | In cooperation with Debbie Komitsch and Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty, 58 days of exposure resulted in 22,000+ website/page views, 780+ prospects, 26 showings, and 3 bidders.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

