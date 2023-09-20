Foreclosed CA Homeowner Gets A Tteele Revel And A Loan Mod Thru The Nonprofit Alliance Ofnsumer Advocates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) California homeowner secures Loan Modification through Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates after Trustee Sale Reversal, sidestepping eviction
LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATS, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Homeowner Daniel Reid, who realized his dream of homeownership on May 29, 2019, has successfully evaded a looming sheriff's eviction, turning what could have been the end of a dream into a testimony of resilience and hope with a Trial Loan Modification offer. This life-changing turn of events was made possible through the decisive intervention of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a faith-based, not-for-profit loss mitigation legal clinic committed to preserving homeownership and promoting affordable housing.
Daniel Reid took ownership of his home on May 29, 2018. However, like many others, he encountered financial struggles exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite his diligent efforts to keep up with mortgage payments, Reid fell into default, receiving a Notice of Default on July 1, 2022, followed by a grim Notice of Trustee Sale dated October 17, 2022. After many months of unsuccessfully reaching any resolution on May 04th 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Daniel Reids home was Auctioned off at the Court house Steps to the Highest Bidder. His home was officially Foreclosed upon and now he was faced with the inevitable eviction process that can end with a sheriffs Lock out.
Unyielding in his determination to reclaim his home, Reid sought the assistance of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. The organization immediately took charge, utilizing its rich network of private money investors, hedge funds, real estate firms, and experienced attorneys specialized in foreclosure defense and wrongful foreclosure litigation, spanning from California to New York.
On September 6, 2023, the tireless efforts bore fruit, and Daniel Reid was handed not an eviction notice, but an eagerly awaited Permanent Loan Modification offer after another successful Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Trustee Sale Reversal . It is a testimony to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates' unwavering commitment to restoring homeownership and affordable Housing; one case at a time.
A deeply moved Reid shared,“The relentless efforts and the invaluable network of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates haven't just saved a home; they have preserved the sanctity and cherished memories built within its walls.” Standing at the threshold of his Trustee Sale Reversal ending in a Loan Modification, Reid couldn't be more appreciative.
This victory goes beyond reinstating Daniel Reid as a homeowner; it stands as a testament to the dedication, expertise, and powerful network harbored by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in navigating complex legal pathways, offering homeowners a second chance to rebuild their lives from a place of security and familiarity.
About The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
A faith-based not-for-profit loss mitigation legal clinic, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, is steadfast in its mission to aid Preserve your right to homeownership and affordable Housing. Leveraging a diverse network of professionals and resources, the organization leads homeowners back to safety through every available loss mitigation strategies under the sun.
