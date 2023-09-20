Old Pepper® Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon Wins Double Gold In New York

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed 2023 New York World Spirits Competition.

The 'Old Pepper' label, proudly produced by Colonel James E. Pepper during his lifetime, was marketed as 'The Oldest and Best Brand of Whiskey made in Kentucky.' Colonel Pepper's advocacy on behalf of the bourbon industry led to it being the first label in Kentucky to be bottled at the distillery. His invention of the 'signature strip label' seal over the bottle stopper was later incorporated into the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, assuring consumers of the whiskey's quality.

Distilled and bottled at the historic James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky (DSP-KY-5), this newly released whiskey is a unique blend of distinct mash bills, including Corn, Rye, Malted Barley, and Malted Rye. It is aged in toasted and charred barrels made from Kentucky Oak, air-seasoned for a minimum of 18-24 months. The suggested retail price is $50.

A Double Gold Medal was also awarded to Old Pepper Single Barrel KY Straight Rye Whiskey.