SWEP Introduces Innovative Solution For Transcritical2 Refrigeration Systems With SWEP B285H

The B285 family complements SWEP's existing transcritical refrigeration product portfolio, which includes the B4T, B18, and B185, making SWEP the one-stop-shop in applications requiring a larger gas-cooler. SWEP B285H has a new plate pattern optimized for high heat load capacities of up to 550 kW as a gas cooler and for a flow capacity above 50m3/h. Its compact yet lightweight design becomes an innovative solution for high customer demands in applications such as

hypermarkets, supermarkets, heat recovery and heat pumps.

By applying SWEP B285H in a system, the large capacity range yet compact size supports a reduced footprint and lower cost of ownership. For customers using natural refrigerant CO2, the double plate design delivers a

frameless solution that uses less material all while withstanding ultra-high working pressures.

The launch of B285H demonstrates SWEP's commitment to meet customers' demands for innovative and sustainable product solutions that support the transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants.

For more information about SWEP, please visit .

About

SWEP:

At

SWEP , we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our pland our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymwith challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,100 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."

Additional information is available at dovercorporation.

SWEP Contact:

Malin Bengtsson

+46 418 400 720

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover