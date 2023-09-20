Bank Of America Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share 1
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
|
|
|
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Convertible
Preferred Stock, Series L
|
$18.125
|
October 1
|
October 30
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series Z
|
$32.500
|
October 1
|
October 23
|
|
|
|
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH
|
$0.3671875
|
October 1
|
October 24
|
|
|
|
|
4.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series NN
|
$0.2734375
|
October 15
|
November 3
|
|
|
|
|
4.125% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series PP
|
$0.2578125
|
October 15
|
November 2
|
|
|
|
|
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series RR
|
$10.9375000
|
October 1
|
October 27
|
|
|
|
|
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series TT
|
$15.3125000
|
October 1
|
October 27
|
|
|
1
|
Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than
Series
Z, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom
and register for news email alerts .
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:
1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
MENAFN20092023003732001241ID1107109475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.