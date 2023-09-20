COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS DATE AND NFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

~~~

~~~

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at Click on“Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.