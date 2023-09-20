Blues Guitarist Jason Wells On Tour This Fall

Jason Wells Music

Jason Wells 2023

Jason Wells is a talented blues musician who delivers authentic and soulful blues music. He skillfully blends traditional blues styles with his own unique sound

BEAUCEVILLE, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jason Wells, well-known blues guitarist from Indiana will tour throughout the United States starting this Fall and for the next 6 months.

Jason's guitar playing has been described as soulful and heart-wrenching, and he has been praised by some of the biggest names in the music industry. He has opened for some great names in blues and rock, and his live shows are not to be missed.

This Fall, Jason will be touring the East Coast of the United States, starting in Pennsylvania and making his way down to Florida. He will then head out West, touring through the Midwest and South before finishing up in California.

Jason's tour will be a great opportunity for fans to see him perform live and up close. His shows are always a great time, and his fans can expect to hear some of their favorite songs, as well as some new material.

If you're a fan of blues guitar, or just great guitar playing in general, then you won't want to miss Jason Wells on tour this Fall.

Jason's New Working Collaboration

Jason is excited to announce his new working collaboration with Concert First Entertainment! This partnership will help Jason to spread his music all over the world.

Concert First Entertainment is a music promotion company that works with artists to help them reach new audiences. They have a team of experienced professionals who know how to get music heard by the right people.

Jason is looking forward to working with Concert First Entertainment to grow his fan base and reach new heights in his career. This is a great opportunity for him to connect with new fans and share his music with the world.

Jason Wells has announced that his new album will be released in early 2024.

"I'm really excited to be working on new music again," said Jason. "I've been working on next release for the past few months and I can't wait to share my new album with my fans."

"I'm looking forward to hitting the road and performing for my fans around the world," said Jason. "It's been too long since I've been on tour and I can't wait to get back out there."

Fans can expect to hear new music from Jason Wells in early 2024. In the meantime, they can check out his previalbums,

Jason is growing his reach every year. He has released five full length CDs, has radio airplay on FM commercial stations, college radio, and interadio. Jason has opened for Candlebox, Jimmie Van Zant, Tantric, and Kentucky Head Hunters and shared the stage with Jackyl. He has performed at Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, IL, The Slippery Noodle Inn in Indianapolis, IN, The Arcada Theater, Hard Rock Cafe in Memphis, Indianapolis, and St. Louis, and on the side stage at Klipsch Music Center. He now tours with his band all throughout the midwest.

Jason spoke to students of Music Business at Elmhurst College, Chicago, IL, 2018, on varitopics involved in his daily work. He has also written an ebook, Musician's Guide, for musicians looking for tips on starting their own career in music.Jason started the music festival Music Matters Festival

With unrivaled vigor on stage, Jason is a diligent and tireless worker, leaving no task undone. He puts forth an unwavering effort, drawing upon an endless reserve of energy that captivates his audience. His unwavering commitment and passion shine through in every endeavor. His dedication to his craft is truly unmatched, and he has an innate ability to captivate and inspire those around him. Jason is truly a force to be reckoned with on any stage.

The power of the blues like never before.

JW Management

78996f80-3160-4f0f-9360-96a8fd224137.godaddysites.com

Guy Hardy

JW Management

Info@ jwmanagement.agency

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

Other

East Moline-Jason Wells live at the Coterie