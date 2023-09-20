AAR Signs Excive Foreign Military Distribution Agreement With Pallrporation

This agreement grants AAR exclusive rights to distribute and market select Pall products to foreign military customers in worldwide territories, with the exception of Japan and South Korea. AAR will plan, stock, and actively promote Pall's highly engineered filtration products and solutions.

Mark Morris, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Pall's aerospace business unit, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“Pall is thrilled to join forces with AAR, bringing forth enhanced product availability through strategic forecasting and inventory planning. This collaborative venture promises to amplify our sales reach and provide our customers with an enhanced service experience.”

Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution, shares the sentiment, saying,“AAR looks forward to delivering a strong value proposition for Pall. We possess the processes, customer knowledge, and compliance program to meet the unique needs of this customer base. This strategic relationship complements AAR's current offerings and adds leading filtration products to our international distribution portfolio.”

