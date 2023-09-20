Eledon Pharmaceuticals To Participate At The 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcarenference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
To register in advance for the panel presentation webcast, sign up here .
A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website at .
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart
Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company's website at .
Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn ; Twitter
Investor Contact:
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
Media Contact:
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253 8881
Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Tags CD40L eledon kidney transplant organ transplant tegoprubart
MENAFN20092023004107003653ID1107109421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.