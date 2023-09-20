Breeze Airways Signs Volantio To Deliver Passenger Flexibility

“At Breeze Airways, we care deeply for our guests and the experience we provide. The implementation of Volantio's platform allows flexibility post-booking and an improved experience. I am confident that this partnership will allow Breeze to maximize our revenue potential by offering flexibility post-booking, optimizing our operations, and fostering loyalty and trust by ensuring a seamless and tailored experience. The results from Volantio's platform will be a game-changer for Breeze Airways,” said Lukas Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Breeze.

Breeze looked to Volantio to a competitive advantage as the low-cost airline market is extremely competitive, with thin margins. Volantio's platform, guided by machine learning, identifies high demand flights, and crafts customized offers to incentivize passengers to move to lower demand flights. Volantio helps Breeze fill more seats on more flights with offers that are appealing to its customers.

“As a start-up ourselves, we understand the high stakes that Breeze Airways is facing. With our flexibility platform, the airline gains tremendleverage, unlocking the inherent flexibility in the air travel market. We look forward to rolling out the platform to drive new customer benefits in the coming months,” said Azim Barodawala, CEO and Co-Founder of Volantio.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 37 cities in 22 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and AirA220-300 aircraft, with a foon providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

About Volantio

Founded in 2014 by Azim Barodawala and Fenn Bailey, Volantio addresses revenue and capacity optimization challenges for capacity-constrained industries, which represent over $5.7 trillion in value globally. The company today works with 15 airlines worldwide along with Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue, and Amadeus.

CONTACT:

Emily Riley



914-330-1128