Staffing Agency Launches Recruiting For Food To Offset Thest Of Groceries

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by rewarding referrals with supermarket gift cards. The Sweetest Reward is Making Healthy Food...More Affordable to Improve the Quality of Life!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Food launches to make healthy food more affordable.
According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "Every week, it seems the cost of food is going up! In an effort to improve the quality of life for people, Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals with gener$2500 gift cards for your favorite supermarkets."
How Recruiting for Food Works
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too
1. Introduce a manager or HR at a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good then, makes a $500 donation to a Sweet Nonprofit Helping Feed LA; and rewards $2500 supermarket gift card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Person making the referral, can forgo any portion of supermarket gift card; and Recruiting for Good will donate to their favorite nonprofit."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
'Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
Love to save money on healthy food and make a positive impact too? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 referral, 1 reward) to help donate $500 to a Sweet Nonprofit Helping Feed LA, and earn a $2500 gift card to favorite supermarket. To learn more visit Good for You + Community Too! The Sweetest Reward is Making Healthy Food...More Affordable to Improve the Quality of Life!
