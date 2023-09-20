Unselor Irporates Psychological Background Into Historical Romance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The author decodes character's castle crumbling down.
PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Being a Licensed Professional Counselor in New Jersey for over 35 years, new author Ruth Altamura-Roll has always dreamed of writing a historical romance. Her dream finally materialized as she brought her first work“Tangled Hearts” to the public.
Having practiced her profession for decades, traces of her psychological experience and background can be seen in her work. Her first novel follows Ana, a young woman who lost both of her parents in a tragic accident. She was offered marriage by her cousin, Charles. Though the new Baron of Pembrook and definitely head over heels for Ana, this was not enough for her.
Ana then set out to make her own way in the world, wound up at Dunster Castle, England. Here, she was the governess to the two grandsons of Lady Catherine Luttrell, as well as her companion. Lady Catherine's son, Lord Alexander Luttrell, Duke of Exmoor, just returned from the wars in India, only to discover that his wife had abandoned him and his sons. This predicament, coupled with his mother's meddling in their household affairs, added to his misery and lack of trust.
The rest of the novel depicts how Lord Alexander struggled with his own demons from the war and his reputation which was already in tatters, and how this affected the lives of those around him-most especially Ana. Here, readers will be able to see the incorporation of Altamura-Roll's slice-of-life experiences during the practice of her profession. Tangled Hearts is laced with intrigue, loss, PTSD and passion.
Aside from being both counselors, she and her husband Steven, have been Civil War reenactors for over 15 years. With this debut novel, readers will hope to witness more of her works in the future. For now, grab a copy of“Tangled Hearts” via Amazon and all of the major online bookstores.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit for more information.
