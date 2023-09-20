Synergie Maintains Its Profitability And Growth In An Uncertain Nomic Environment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
SYNERGIE MAINTAINS ITS PROFITABILITY
AND GROWTH IN AN UNCERTAIN
ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
Turnover: €1,511.0 MILLION (+5.6%)
EBITDA: €75.8 MILLION (-6.3%)
Consolidatedprofit: €41.2 MILLION (-%)
The Board of Directors of SYNERGIE met on 20 September 2023 and approved the consolidated
half-year financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. The limited review procedures
for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.
Synergie maintains its profitability and growth in an uncertain economic environment
