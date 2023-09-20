Synergie Maintains Its Profitability And Growth In An Uncertain Nomic Environment

The Board of Directors of SYNERGIE met on 20 September 2023 and approved the consolidated half-year financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. The limited review procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.

