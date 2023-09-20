Neureka® And Epilepsy Solutions Partner To Empower Families With Epilepsy In The United Kingdom

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Neureka® , a global leader in data-driven at-home epilepsy care, today announces its launch in the United Kingdom through a partnership with Epilepsy Solutions , a premier telehealth products company. The partnership marks a pivotal step in empowering underserved families with epilepsy through home-based epilepsy technology.

The partnership aims to support more than 640,000 people in the UK with epilepsy, while addressing its annual £1.930 billion burden on the healthcare system.[1,2] The collaboration provides cutting-edge AI technology to improve the quality of life of families with epilepsy, from the comfort of their homes.

Neureka®, creator of Neureka® Sleep, brings families peace of mind with caregiver alerts, medication management, and at-home monitoring during sleep, when Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) can strike. By collecting millions of data points each sleep session, the system generates unprecedented clinical insights for early interventions, enhancing patient safety and outcomes.

"We're honored to partner with Epilepsy Solutions to grow into the UK, home to a large underserved patient population, and a rich ecosystem of healthcare providers and advocacy organizations,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Neureka®.“Together, we're confident we can serve families with epilepsy in the UK."

Epilepsy Solutions, founded in 2011 in the UK, is a trusted reseller of epilepsy technology and provider of support services. They bring operational expertise in sales management, shipping and fulfillment, and compassionate customer care to empower their clients.

"We are excited to collaborate with Neureka to introduce their transformative solutions, designed to enhance quality of life and create lasting value for our clients,” says LCox, Technology Enabled Care Consultant at Epilepsy Solutions.

Will Jones, Chief Customer Officer of UK-based health software company, Cascade3d, adds, "We're thrilled by this partnership, which will helpbetter serve our clients. We use analytics to ensure assisted living isn't just about living, but thriving. The Neureka Sleep monitor is a key component to unlocking better well-being for all."



About Neureka®

Neureka® is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka®'s mission is to advance real-world epilepsy care and end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) by 2030, using AI-powered wearables. Neureka® provides peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home sleep monitoring. Neureka® brings users the independent lifestyle they seek, and gives their medical providers actionable data for faster treatment interventions. For more information, visit

About Epilepsy Solutions

Epilepsy Solutions is a leading telehealth products company that has been serving families affected by epilepsy in the UK since 2011. With a foon distributing cutting-edge health technology, coupled with compassionate care and efficient support, Epilepsy Solutions offers tailored solutions to improve the quality of life of people touched by epilepsy. To learn more, visit

About Cascade3d

Cascade3d is an IoT and data analytics company based in Wiltshire in the United Kingdom. Operating primarily in the healthcare and wellbeing sectors, its customer base spans the UK and includes local government, charities, academic establishments and the private sector.“Cascade3d Connected Care” is Cascade3d's flagship healthcare platform that integrates smart IoT sensors and medical devices to support elderly and vulnerable people to live safer and longer in their own homes. Learn more at

