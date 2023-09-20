Paul Polman Former Unilever CEO Interview With Ketan Patel - Force For Good





Highlights - Paul Polman speaks to“Force For Good” About:



How the SDGs are not set to be met, based on today's trajectory

Why our business and industrial model doesn't work with 8 billion people

How capitalism is much needed, and in a more fit-for-purpose evolved form

Realpolitik, ESG and the American and European approaches to sustainability

The importance of bringing together those with private wealth and those with social impact potential Why he remains hopeful

Watch full video: One-on-One Interview

Event Details

Show: Force For Good

Guests: Paul Polman , Former CEO Unilever

Host: Ketan Patel

Original Release Dates: April, 18 2023

Location: London, England

Network: ESG News

Producer: Matt Bird

YouTube: Archive

About Paul Polman

Paul is Co-founder and Chair Emeriof IMAGINE. A leading proponent that business should be a force for good, Paul has been described by the Financial Times as“a standout CEO of the past decade.” As CEO of Unilever (2009-2019), he demonstrated that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model goes hand-in-hand with excellent financial performance. Paul was a member of the UN Secretary General's High-Level Panel which developed the Sustainable Development Goals and as an active SDG Advocate he continues to work with global organisations and across industry to push the 2030 development agenda. He is Chair of the B Team and Saïd Business School, Vice-Chair of the UN Global Compact and honourary Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, which he led for two years.

Prior to joining Unilever, Mr. Polman was Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé S.A. He serves as President of the Kilimanjaro Blind trust and Chairman of Perkins International Advisory Board. He is also a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown was appointed Chairman in June 2017. He is currently also Vice-Chairman of BaSantander, Chairman of the MCC, Chair of the Leadership Council of TheCityUK and Chairman of Cuvva, a digital motor insurance business.

He was a Non-Executive Director of JLT Group plc from 2016 to 2017, prior to which he was Non-Executive Chairman of Aon UK Ltd from 2012 to 2015, Senior Independent Director of Catlin Group Ltd from 2010 to 2014 and Chief Executive for Marsh UK and Europe from 2003 to 2006. He was Chairman of Moneysupermarket Group from 2014 to 2019 and Senior Independent Director of Close Brothers Group plc from 2006 to 2014 and is a Past President of the Chartered Management Institute.

He previously worked at JP Morgan for 18 years in a number of senior roles and was Managing Partner of 3i Group plc's Quoted Private Equity Division from 2007 to 2009.

About Ketan Patel

Chair of the Force for Good Platform and Initiative; CEO and Founder, Greater Pacific Capital; Formerly Goldman Sachs, Head of Strategic Group; Formerly Partner KPMG; Author of 'The Master Strategist' (Random House, 2005).

Ketan established the Force for Good Initiative, leading its outreach and research and co-authored its inaugural report, 'Capital as a Force for Good', in December 2020, which examined 63 leading global financial institutions and engaged 30 as active participants, establishing the industry's efforts to impact the world for good.

He was formerly a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and headed the Goldman Sachs Strategic Group. He has worked extensively in the US, Europe, China, Japan and India, providing strategic counsel to the bank's leading corporate, investing and government client leaders.

Ketan co-founded and leads the investment firm, Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), which invests in high growth enterprises making an impact locally and internationally, profitably and sustainably.

He also leads GPC's research work, which focuses on peace, prosperity and freedom, including the rise and fall of civilisations, great power, the changing world order and the shape of the world to come, sustainability, mass inclusion and the eradication of slums.

Ketan is a fellow, trustee and board member of the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS), and worked with the UNWAAS Global Leadership Initiative, leading the future of finance initiative. He currently chairs the WAAS Global Referendum initiative.

He is a member of the working group of the UN SDSN Senior Working Group on Joint Implementation of EGD and SDGs and also the Lancet Commission COVID 19 Green Recovery Task Force focused on Sustainable Finance.

Ketan is the author of 'The Master Strategist' (Random House, 2005).

He grew up in London and India and studied Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and is an MBA and ACMA.

For more information about being a guest, sponsorship or attending a live event please contact us.

CONTACTS:

Guest Bookings & Sponsorship inquiries:



View Original Article:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at