Wavrospace Closes Series 'A' Financing To Build World's Fastest Multirotor UAS

WaveAerospace's Huntress II Turbojet is an all-weather hybrid electric/JP-5 VTOL aircraft.
Designed to fly in all weather, from land or sea, WaveAerospace's VTOL Huntress Turbojet gets eyes on a target faster than any other rotorcraft. The Huntress flies like no other aircraft in existence. It is a new Class of aircraft.” - Mark StraussSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- WaveAerospace , Inc. designs and manufactures multirotor aircraft capable of flying in weather conditions too dangerfor other aircraft.
With a pre-money valuation of $40MM, WaveAerospace's first venture financing will support scaling production of its existing aircraft and the full commercialization of its most powerful rotorcraft, the Huntress II hybrid electric Turbojet. According to WaveAerospace, the round was oversubscribed. The total raise was not disclosed.
Co-founder and CEO Mark Strauss, a pilot since before he could drive, says,“The Huntress flies like no other aircraft in existence. It is a new Class of aircraft.”
Every aircraft WaveAerospace has designed has surpassed its design specifications. The company's patented and pending patent aircraft designs allow them to overcome the innate physical limits of existing rotorcraft. With a top speed above Mach 0.4 (approximately 300 mph), the 4-meter Huntress Turbojet is already in demand. Available for preorder now, it is expected to begin shipping in late 2024. Co-founder Steve Bofill says.“We now have the revolutionary aircraft our market is asking for. The global pent-up demand is pullingforward.”
“The results are astonishing,” says Strauss. The Huntress' cruise speed will initially be software-limited to Mach 0.4; the aircraft is capable of cruising much faster. Strauss will not say how fast.
The round was led exclusively by Augurey Ventures, LLC, in New Jersey and Florida. Brookline Capital Markets, a Division of Arcadia Securities, LLC in New York, acted as the exclusive placement agent.
“Our belief is that one of the fastest growing sectors in the next decade will be the drone space. We've been investing heavily here, as well as the defense industry. WaveAerospace's exceptional management team, cutting-edge technology, and their ability to customize in today's market are just a few reasons we believe they have an unfair advantage over the competition.” says Cris Palacios, Managing Partner, Augurey Ventures, LLC.
WaveAerospace is proud of the relationships we've forged throughout this process and build upon the insights our partners share. General. H. Norman Schwarzkopf said,“You can't help someone get up a hill without getting closer to the top yourself.”“Great scalable businesses demand scalable relationships,” says Strauss.
WaveAerospace designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft and aerial systems that fly our customer's most important missions with their most critical payloads. What differentiates our technology is its ability to fly when other aircraft cannot, due to wind and weather. Built to military specifications for reconnaissance (C3ISR), communications, logistics, and search & rescue, we fly day or night when you needmost-during the storm, not after. WaveAerospace is a founding member of the University of Connecticut-Stamford Technology Incubator Program (“TIP”) and winner of Creative Destruction Labs ' program for the commercialization of“Massively Scalable Companies.”
Augurey Ventures seeks out the most exciting, fastest growing companies in the private space, disrupting industries from early to growth stage, poised for long-term, substantial growth. Our mission is to provide funding for startups and entrepreneurs that will make history. Augurey Ventures is committed to forging lifelong relationships with our clients through genuine interactions, and a secure and transparent process.
Brookline Capital Markets, a Division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as the sole placement agent for the private capital raise.
