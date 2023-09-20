William Peace University Achieves Impressive Ranking In U.S. News And World Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
William Peace University (WPU) is the 24th-ranked (tie) institution in the Regional Colleges: South category by U.S. News and World Report.
RALEIGH, N.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- WPU has consistently upheld its reputation as one of the leading colleges in the South, an accomplishment made even more impressive considering the transformative changes the university has undergone in recent years. An astounding 96 percent of WPU graduates swiftly transition into the workforce and/or enroll in graduate school within just one year of receiving their degrees.
WPU President Brian Ralph proudly attributes this success to WPU's unique approach to education.
"Our faculty create an immersive learning environment for students that equips them with critical thinking skills and provides real-world application opportunities. This, in addition to our commitment to small class sizes and internships, distinguishes our graduates. I am proud of our faculty and staff who keep our students at the center of all we do, so I am not surprised that we are being recognized as one of the premier institutions in the southern region."
Furthermore, WPU's dedication to accessibility and affordability is reflected in the fact that nearly 100 percent of its students receive some form of financial support. President Ralph emphasizes the university's commitment to making higher education a transformative force in the lives of families, remarking, "We believe in the life-changing potential of a college education. In today's complex landscape of educational choices, we take pride in guiding students not just toward careers, but also in preparing them for fulfilling lives."
About William Peace University (WPU)
William Peace University (WPU) is a vibrant and forward-thinking comprehensive university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. WPU offers a range of undergraduate programs designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their chosen fields. With a foon experiential learning, intimate class sizes, and a thriving camcommunity, WPU empowers students to become confident, responsible, and compassionate leaders in their communities and beyond. Learn more at peace.edu
About the U.S. News and World Report Rankings
U.S. News and World Report's Regional Colleges rankings spotlight institutions that prioritize undergraduate education and offer a limited number of master's degree programs, with doctoral programs being a rarity. The rankings are divided into four geographical regions: North, South, Midwest, and West, providing valuable insights for prospective students and their families.
