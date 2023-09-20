Greenfieldmunityllege Part Of $18 Million Grant Program To Drive Equitable Clean Energy Workforce Development

Individuals enrolled in the new HVAC training program at GCC will learn technical skills, as well as professional certifications, comprehensive wrap-around support services and a two-month paid internship.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.