Chechen Leader Dismisses Illness Rumors,Nfirms He's 'Alive And Well'

Image/Reuters.

Ramzan Kadyrov's official social media account, the influential leader of Russia's Chechen Republic and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin shared a video on Wednesday featuring him to counter and dismiss social media rumours about his deteriorating health.

When questioned about the reports suggesting that the 46-year-old leader had received medical treatment at a Moscow hospital, the Kremlin stated it possessed no information on the matter this week.

In a surprising video shared on Ramzan Kadyrov's Telegram channel, the Chechen leader was seen seated by the bedside of a man referred to as“our dear UNCLE Magomed Abdulkhamidovich Kadyrov,” as cited by Reuters.

Kadyrov displayed deep respect and affection in a heartfelt gesture, kissing the man on both his hand and head. The precise timing of the video's recording remained unclear, leaving viewers intrigued by the emotional connection between the two individuals.

In what appears to be a message authored by Ramzan Kadyrov, he expressed gratitude to the Almighty for his well-being. He questioned the need for any commotion regarding his health issues.

“Praise be to the Almighty, I am alive and well, and I do not understand why there should be a fuss even in the case of my illness?” he said.