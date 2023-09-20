J-PAL MENA AT AUC TO-HOST A REGIONALNFERENCE ON CLIMATE ADAPTATION IN ARAB STATES

WHAT:

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Middle East and North Africa at AUC (J-PAL MENA At AUC), the Arab Water Council, The National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development will host a two-day regional conference titled“Partnership Development for Climate Adaptation in Arab States.” The conference will serve as an action-oriented platform that encourages partnership development among stakeholders for climate policy and action.

The conference will leverage J-PAL's research insights to inform the climate adaptation agenda and highlight how randomized evaluations can serve as a tool to guide investments toward impactful climate solutions. By bringing together around 250 participants from policymakers, donors, practitioners, and researchers, the conference seeks to accelerate collaborative efforts in climate adaptation. It also serves as a platform for all participants to share their experiences and recommendations, contributing to the shaping of climate adaptation in the Arab region.

Panel discussions will foon water quality and management, clean energy, agriculture and food security, and education and green Skills. To complement these discussions, the conference will also include interactive sessions to foster partnerships and align climate action in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and climate negotiators representing Arab States at COP 28.

WHO:

The opening ceremony will include distinguished speakers, including Hani Sewillam, minister of irrigation and water resources; Hala Elsaid, minister of planning and economic development; Mahmoud Abu Zeid, president of Arab Water Council, honorary president of the World Water Council, and former minister of irrigation and water resources; Ahmad Dallal, president of AUC; Ahmed ElSayed, executive director of J-PAL MENA at AUC and

George Richards, director of Community Jameel.

Speakers at the panel discussions include Sherifa Sherif, executive director at the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (NIGSD); Walid Abderrahman, vice president at the Arab Water Council (AWC) and deputy director at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM); Khaled Abo Zeid, director of water resources program at The Center for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE); Mohamed Bayoumi, environment specialist, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Ahmed Rezk, deputy regional director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Hamza El-Assad, associate director of strategic partnerships, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); May Ali Babiker, regional hub manager, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB); and Kate Newton, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa region, World Food Programme.