Bank Of St Lucia Goes All-In On Clearwater

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Clearwater's Full-Lifecycle Solution to administer First Mutual Fund Domiciled in the Caribbean

BOISE, Idaho – Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, recently announced that Bank of Saint Lucia has chosen Clearwater JUMP to power its new mutual fund.

A Clearwater customer since 2014, Bank of Saint Lucia is a subsidiary of Eastern Caribbean Financial Holding Company ( ECFH ) and the largest bank in Saint Lucia.

By implementing Clearwater's solution for the investment lifecycle, which includes a managed service, reconciliation and data aggregation capabilities, investment accounting, and NAV & CRM tool, Bank of Saint Lucia has a comprehensive solution that fits their needs.

“Adding Clearwater JUMP to our infrastructure is a game changer for us,” said Medford Francis , Deputy Managing Director at Bank of Saint Lucia.“Having a robust, comprehensive solution from a single provider will givethe sophisticated asset management capability we need to provide our customers with a broader spectrum of investments, achieve exponential growth and enhance our position in the market.

With Clearwater JUMP, Bank of Saint Lucia will have an asset management operations platform, empowering them to scale rapidly. The bank aims to grow significantly in size within the next year, positioning itself as a leading financial institution in the Eastern Caribbean.

“Our long-time customers, including Bank of Saint Lucia, are adding Clearwater JUMP and deriving tremendvalue from modular flexibility and streamlined investment processes,” said Scott Erickson, chief revenue officer at Clearwater Analytics.

“We are pleased to welcome Bank of Saint Lucia to our esteemed group of clients who are expanding their Clearwater footprint to realize the transformative impact our solutions have on their investment operations. By launching the industry's first mutual fund domiciled in the Eastern Caribbean, Bank of Saint Lucia is leading the way with a state-of-the-art investment accounting platform that will help to attract more international investors while providing an exceptional client experience.”