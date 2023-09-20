Old Delhi's Nic 'Karim's' Opens Franchise At Boulevard, Srinagar

Karim's opened its another Srinagar franchise at Boulevard

near Dalgate

on Wednesday.



The franchise owner Hakeem Parvez had to manage the crowd and accommodate all in the refurbished restaurant which has a traditional mark of Karim's of Jamia Masjid Delhi.

Parvez, a food lover, has invested everything in this business to bring in the real taste of Mughlai Food to Srinagar which is witnessing mushroom growth of restaurants.

“For me establishing Karim's at the Boulevard was a dream project and it's quality which is vital foras a franchisee to maintain highest standards in terms of cleanliness, food material, ambience and decorum of it all,” affirms Parvez, who has been working out on the franchisee for years with Karim's.

According to Parvez, Karim's are known for credibility and authenticity as could be gauged from the fact that all ingredients, including spices are being provided by them or procured under their strict supervision.

“Karim's team is working withfor strict quality control and there is not an iota

of compromise on materials used in the kitchen,” reveals Parvez, who was joined by Shoaib-ur-Rehman, Karim's Operations Manager who had flown in from Delhi for the inaugration.

Shoaib explained the legacy of Karim's for maintaining quality since 1913 when the founder Haji Karimuddin established the first outlet near Jamia

Masjid in Delhi.

Karimuddin's family were traditional chefs of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

After the fall of the last Mughal ruler, Karimuddin's family struggled to sustain livelihood and it was this stage of penury which forced them to sell the Mughal cuisine to commoners who relished it for it was from the kitchens of Mughals that they had this opportunity to taste the food of rulers.

“We at Karim's carry on the legacy of taking royal food of Mughal kitchens to commoners and make them relish the

food of kings,” quips Shoaib who is here to oversee the inauguration and smooth functioning of Karim's at the Boulevard.

Shoaib dispels the notion that Mughlai will be in competition with Wazwan and explains that Karim's menu is different and diversified whereas food lovers in Kashmir would now have varied tastes of real Mughlai delicacies.

“Karim's cuisine is totally different from Wazwan or other dishes in Kashmir. We bank on real Mughal kitchen preparations which we got to know from our forefathers who were chefs in royal palaces,” argues Shoaib, who also ensures that franchisee at Ghat No 1 maintains the highest traditions of Karims that

is cleanliness and authenticity.

