Delighted At Page Of Women's Reservation Bill: PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and thanked MPs from across party lines for support.
“The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process,” he said on X.
Soon after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha almost unanimously, Modi said,“Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this Bill.”
After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it.
Modi, a member of the House, was present during the voting on the bill. Read Also Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill Law Minister Meghwal Moves Women's Reservation Bill For Passage In LS, Seeks Unanimity
