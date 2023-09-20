Stocks In Play

9/20/2023 - 10:31 AM EST - Pipestone Energy Corp. : Announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has reviewed the arguments of GMT Capital Corp. in its dissident proxy circular dated September 15, and reaffirmed its recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the proposed arrangement with Strathcona Resources Ltd. that would see Pipestone and Strathcona combine to become one of Canada's largest energy producers. Pipestone Energy Corp. shares T.PIPE are trading up $0.03 at $2.56.

