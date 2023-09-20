Sikhs Protest In Peshawar Against Killing Of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief

During the protest, members of the Sikh community displayed placards bearing anti-India slogans, expressing their outrage over the demise of Hardeep Singh in Canada. The Sikh community, in response to this tragic event, passionately chanted slogans advocating for Khalistan's independence.

In the course of the demonstration, protestors accused India of attempting to intimidate Sikhs and affirmed their unwavering commitment to the cause of Khalistan. They urged the Modi government to halt the violence targeting both Muslims and Sikhs.

Also Read: Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Dera Ismail Khan Operation

Recall that on June 18, a pro-Khalistan Sikh leader was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Canada. Supporters of Khalistan attributed the death of Hardeep Singh to Indian intelligence agencies. Sikhs across the globe, including London and Canada, organized protests denouncing Hardeep's killing.

Hardeep Singh was an active member of the Sikh separatist organization 'Sikhs for Justice' and played a pivotal role in the referendum campaign for the establishment of Khalistan.

Following the assassination of the Sikh leader, tensions between Canada and India have escalated. As evidence implicating India in Hardeep Singh's murder surfaced, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat, prompting India to reciprocate by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat.

Hits: 6