Sians Shell Ochakiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, Russians shelled the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, damaging houses and cars.
This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The consequences of another terror by Russian troops in Ochakiv. The houses and cars of local residents were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement reads.
It is noted that police and other specialized services are working at the scene to document the crimes of the occupants against civilians.
As reported, Russian shelling destroyed gas networks in Ochakiv, in the Mykolaiv region.
