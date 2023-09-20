822 Ukrainian Nuclear Workers Remain At ZNPP

"We have a connection with the ZNPP employees, but it is unofficial because the plant's employees are prohibited from using means of communication. 822 people continue to work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP today and they are pressurized by the occupiers," Petro Kotin, President of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, said during the United News telethon.

In addition, according to Kotin, 2,083 ZNPP workers remain in Enerhodar town, whom the Russians do not allow to work. The invaders periodically detain and torture the Ukrainian

plant's staff to force them to work for Rosatom, he added.

Energoatom president called the conditions of stay in the temporarily occupied plant unbearable.

As reported, human rights organization Truth Hounds presented the research "Nuclear prison: How Rosatom turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant into torture chamber and how the world can stop this" telling about crimes at the ZNPP which have been committed with the assistance of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom since March 2022.

Human rights defenders established that FSB representatives carried out enforced abductions, torture, intimidation of plant's personnel, threats of sexual violence, etc. in the territory of the ZNPP. The plant's employees were taken to a forest and forced to dig graves for themselves.