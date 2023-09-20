Invaders Intensify Air Strikes Onastalmunities Of Kherson Region

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"The Russian army has intensified air strikes on the coastal communities of the Kherson region. Only since the beginning of this day, the occupants have dropped at least nine guided bombs on the settlements of the region," he said in a statement.

The official noted that the villages of Tyahynka, Mykolaivka and Odradokamyanka came under fire.

Prokudin called on residents of cities and communities along the Dnipro River not to ignore air raid alarms, to go to shelters and not to leave their homes unless necessary.

As reported, over the past day, the enemy fired 118 times at the Kherson region, launching 589 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, ATGMs, AGS, UAVs, tanks and aircraft.