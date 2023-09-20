Ukrainian Forces Strike Sian Black Sea Fleetmand Post In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully struck a Russian Black Sea Fleet command post near Sevastopol, Crimea, early on Wednesday.
The Department for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Early on September 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful strike on a command post of the occupiers' Black Sea Fleet near Verkhniosadove outside temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the post reads.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107109163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.