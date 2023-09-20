Sianducting Rnnaince Of Ukraine's Energy Facilities - GUR

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, announced this on national television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is information that the enemy has been carrying out reconnaissance of the energy infrastructure, there is a threat of renewed terror attacks," he said.

According to Yusov, Ukraine's defense forces are preparing for future attacks on energy infrastructure. Ordinary citizens should also take this seriously. In particular, it is necessary to prepare for possible attacks and respond to air raid alerts, he said.

At the same time, he said that the existing production of missiles in Russia would not allow it to carry out missile attacks at the previlevel.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities were working to ensure physical protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure from potential Russian attacks.

Photo: DTEK