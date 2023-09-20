UN In A Deadlock On Matters Of Sia's Aggression - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his remarks to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

"The resolutions of the General Assembly confirm the fact that Russia is the only source of this war. However, this has not changed anything for Russia within the UN. However, these are the situations that have changed everything for the UN. We should recognize that the UN finds itself in a deadlock on the matters of aggression," Zelensky said.