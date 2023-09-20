Biden To Announce New Aid Package For Ukraine On Thursday - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration plans to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on the day of a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.
That's according to the Reuters news agency, which cites a U.S. official, Ukrinform reports.
"U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce a $325 million military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday to coincide with a visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelensky," the report said.
The aid package is expected to include the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155mm howitzer, the U.S official said. In addition, included in the planned aid package for Ukraine are TOW and AT4 anti-tank weapons, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Javelin anti-tank missiles made by a joint venture between Lockheed (LMT.N) and RTX Corp, along with other equipment.
The announcement is to be made around the time of Biden's meeting with Zelensky.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107109157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.