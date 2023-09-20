Biden To Announce New Aid Package For Ukraine On Thursday - Reuters

That's according to the Reuters news agency, which cites a U.S. official, Ukrinform reports.

"U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce a $325 million military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday to coincide with a visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelensky," the report said.

The aid package is expected to include the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155mm howitzer, the U.S official said. In addition, included in the planned aid package for Ukraine are TOW and AT4 anti-tank weapons, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Javelin anti-tank missiles made by a joint venture between Lockheed (LMT.N) and RTX Corp, along with other equipment.

The announcement is to be made around the time of Biden's meeting with Zelensky.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine