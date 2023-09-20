Zelensky Disses Priority Areas Of Ukraine's Rnstruction With U.S. Special Representative

"Recovery is a very important issue for us, both after the war and right now, while the war is ongoing. In particular, you can come to Ukraine and see the functioning of schools, bomb shelters, hospitals and energy infrastructure, which is key on the eve of winter," Zelensky said during the meeting, the President's Office informs .

The parties discussed the priority regions of our country for reconstruction, as well as support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of the participation of American business in the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion. In particular, these are schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, and energy facilities.

The President noted that American companies could join the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting New York on September 18-20. The general debate of the UN General Assembly takes place on September 19-23.

Photo credit: President's Office