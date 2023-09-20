Guterres: Half Of Ukraine's Population Need Humanitarian Assistance

“Nearly half of Ukraine's population – some 18 million people – need humanitarian assistance and protection.

More than 6 million Ukrainians have fled the country,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He added that the United Nations had stepped up its humanitarian efforts in response to the crisis.

“Our humanitarian programmes have stepped up, distributing aid to more than 8 million people this year in partnership with over 450 humanitarian organizations, half of them Ukrainian,” UN Secretary-General noted.

Guterres also called for accountability for all human rights violations in Ukraine,“in line with international norms and standards.”

“Evidence of shocking and widespread human rights violations has been documented by UN agencies, including conflict-related sexual violence; arbitrary detentions; summary executions – mostly by the Russian Federation; and the forcible transfer of Ukrainian civilians, including children, to territory under Russian control or to the Russian Federation.

This documentation is vital for accountability,” he stressed.

As reported, the open debate of the UN Security Council on Ukraine takes place on Wednesday, in which President Volodymyr Zelensky participates.

Zelensky is visiting New York on September 18-20. The general debate of the UN General Assembly takes place on September 19-23.