Two Sian Drones Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This evening, the Ukrainian military shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.
"This evening, defenders of the Air Command 'East' destroyed enemy drones. They shot down two UAVs over the region," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .
The official thanked the Ukrainian defenders of the sky. Read also: Four killed as Russians shell Tore tsk, Pivnichne in Donetsk region
Today, Russian troops shelled communities of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region twice, leaving a thousand families without electricity.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107109151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.