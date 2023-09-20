Azerbaijani FM Meets His Latvianunterpart

During the meeting, bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were discussed, as well as Azerbaijan's steps to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society, Minister Bayramov wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

On September 19, a truck with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan blew up on one such mine. The employees died on the spot. The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. As a result, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures oriented towards illegal Armenian troops and remains of Armenian Armed Forces in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan successfully accomplished the set goals.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4), an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm, Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.