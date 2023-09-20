Azerbaijani FM Meets His Latvianunterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Foreign
Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Latvian Foreign
Minister Krišjānis Kariņš within the framework of the 78th session
of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.
During the meeting, bilateral and multilateral relations between
Azerbaijan and Latvia were discussed, as well as Azerbaijan's steps
to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani
society, Minister Bayramov wrote on his page on X (Twitter).
On September 19, a truck with employees of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan blew up on one such mine. The
employees died on the spot. The truck was on its way to the site of
the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th
kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the
Khojavend district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency
of Azerbaijan. As a result, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist
measures oriented towards illegal Armenian troops and remains of
Armenian Armed Forces in Karabakh.
Azerbaijan successfully accomplished the set goals.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4), an agreement
was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist activities
under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces formations,
illegal Armenian armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and completely disarm, Armenian armed forces
formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian
armed formations are disbanded.
