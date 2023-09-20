Vehicles Of Sian Peacekeepers Heading To Azerbaijan's Khankendi

On September 20, the movement of five vehicles (2 heavy trucks with flour, 1 heavy truck with gasoline, 1 heavy truck with diesel fuel, 1 heavy truck with personnel) and 13 people from the Russian peacekeeping contingent was recorded through the Lachin checkpoint in the Gorus-Khankendi direction.

This once again shows that the Lachin road is open and there is no“blockade”, and that all the necessary conditions exist for the free movement of Russian peacekeepers.