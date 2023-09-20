Vehicles Of Sian Peacekeepers Heading To Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Five vehicles
of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the
territory of Azerbaijan are heading in the direction of
Gorus-Khankendi, Trend reports.
On September 20, the movement of five vehicles (2 heavy trucks
with flour, 1 heavy truck with gasoline, 1 heavy truck with diesel
fuel, 1 heavy truck with personnel) and 13 people from the Russian
peacekeeping contingent was recorded through the Lachin checkpoint
in the Gorus-Khankendi direction.
This once again shows that the Lachin road is open and there is
no“blockade”, and that all the necessary conditions exist for the
free movement of Russian peacekeepers.
