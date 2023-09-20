Turkmenistan Proposes Tonvene An International Forum On Food Security

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 20. President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, speaking at the plenary
session of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
City, said that the country is taking the initiative to convene a
major international forum on food security, Trend reports.
The head of state stressed that this forum will be organized in
cooperation with the World Food Program, the World Health
Organization (WHO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).
He also expressed readiness to provide conditions for holding
such an event in the capital of Turkmenistan within the agreed time
frame.
Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov proposed to convene a high-level
meeting on the occasion of World Sustainable Transport Day, as well
as to create a meeting on security in Central Asia, and expressed
readiness to hold the first meeting in Ashgabat in 2024.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan attaches the highest priority to the
development of agriculture and rural areas. This includes the
introduction of modern agricultural methods, the training of
agricultural workers, and the improvement of infrastructure for the
storage and processing of agricultural products, which ensures the
food security of the country.
